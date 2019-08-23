Relay jumping for joy as they raise over £2 million for Cancer Research UK

Relay For Life Peterhead has become the first 'Relay' to raise more than £2 million pounds for Cancer Research UK.

At the total reveal on Thursday this week, everyone was ecstatic about the £165,945 raised this year and the overall total of £2,059,469 since it began in Aberdeen way back in 2001.

Paying tribute to all those who had been involved this year, current Relay committee chair Lorraine Coleman said: "This is a tremendous total which will greatly help Cancer Research UK to do their life saving work.

"A great thank you goes to all the teams who worked so hard fundraising throughout the year and during the 24-hour Relay on July 6-7. They really are terrific!

"The sponsors and the public have also contributed greatly to the total – thank you so much for your generosity. To all of the volunteers – thank you so much for your enthusiasm and commitment to helping with the Relay."

The Relay moved to Peterhead in 2005 when the Chris Anderson stadium was being renovated.

Former Relay co-ordinator Angie Shearer and her friends were at the first Relay in 2001 and, together with her family, have been coming to the Relay ever since.

Relay For Life Peterhead 2020 will take place on July 4-5 at Lord Catto Park, with the launch night being held on November 14 at the Buchanhaven Hearts social club.

Lorraine added: "It will enable all the teams to get together and start fundraising. Remember - every penny counts"

For more information on the Peterhead Relay for Life, contact Lorraine on 07928342619.