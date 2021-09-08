Relay for Life Peterhead raises £203,080 for Cancer Research UK

The Relay for Life Peterhead 2021 fundraising team reveal the total raised for Cancer Research UK this year. Fundraising for 2022 is already underway, with the 25 for 25 Challenge taking place this month.

The total for this year of fundraising was revealed at the Buchanhaven Hearts Peterhead on Thursday (September 2).

And everyone is so delighted by the total – especially since this year’s fundraising had been hampered by Covid-19 restrictions.

Lorraine Coleman, event chair, said: “Thanks to the team’s creative fundraising and tremendous dedication, this has been the outcome.

“We must thank all the very generous public and sponsors for their donations, which contributed greatly to the total.

“Relay 2022 has now begun, so please come and join us by putting in a team. You can also join our fundraising events throughout the year.”

The first fundraising event is the 25 for 25 challenge, which is taking place this month.

To celebrate the 25 years of Relay For Life in the UK, the challenge is to do anything with the number 25 and aim to raise £25 or more. You could sell 25 jams or cakes, trampoline for 25 minutes or do 25k cycle. Entry is free on the Facebook page – Relay For Life Peterhead.

Relay for Life Peterhead is also looking for someone to take care of the accounts, a rewarding position as you would not only be part of Relay, you’d also be a volunteer for Cancer Research UK.