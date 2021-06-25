Red Arrows return to Peterhead for Scottish Week

The Red Arrows will be returning to the sky above Peterhead for Scottish Week this summer.

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team will take to the sky above the town on Wednesday, July 21, at 7pm.

Announcing the Red Arrows return on the Scottish Week Facebook page, chairperson Karen Kay said: “The Scottish Week committee have worked hard to secure the display and are delighted to welcoming the Red Arrows team back.

"It’s great news and it will be something wonderful to look forward to – let’s be honest it’s been a pretty dull 17 months!”

The Scottish Week Committee is delighted to have secured the return of the Red Arrows.

Karen also expressed the committee’s enormous thanks to the sponsors of the event – Peterhead Port Authority, ASCO and Maritime Developments Limited.

"Without their generosity the display would have not been possible,” she said.

Flying distinctive Hawk fast-jets, the Red Arrows team is made up of pilots, engineers and essential support staff with frontline operational experience. Together, they demonstrate the excellence and capabilities of the Royal Air Force, and the service’s skilled and talented people.

Now in its 57th season, the Red Arrows team has flown around 5000 displays in 57 countries.

Simon Brebner, chief executive of Peterhead Port Authority said: “Peterhead Port Authority is delighted to continue its sponsorship of the Peterhead Scottish Week and contribute to the overall fun, enjoyment and success of the event, the highlight of which will no doubt be the aerobatic display of the Red Arrows.”