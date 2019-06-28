Pupils celebrate YPI achievements

Pupils from Peterhead Academy involved in The Wood Foundation’s Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI) celebrated their achievements at the Perth Concert Hall recently.

More than 1,000 young people took part in the gathering and they were joined by 200 delegates from the education, third and public sectors for an afternoon of inspirational talks, performances and music.

More than 15 schools took to the stage to represent the issues they secured YPI grants for and share what they have achieved through the programme this academic year, as well as challenging their peers to consider how they will continue their own philanthropy.

The Peterhead pupils took to the stage to speak to the audience about the issue of food poverty.

The theme of this year’s event was #generationchange, exploring the ways in which young people are impacting the society of today and creating the society of the future.

This year alone more than 30,000 young people have taken part in YPI with £750,000 being shared among hundreds of charities in each of Scotland’s 32 local authority regions.

The young people are tasked with researching issues impacting their communities, identifying local charities and creating impactful, creative and convincing presentations.

One group from each school secures £3,000 for the charity of their choice.

Sir Ian Wood KT GBE, chairman of The Wood Foundation, said: “In this digital world, our generation of young people are undoubtedly ready for change and it is through initiatives such as YPI that we can support them to achieve just that.

“The maturity and confidence shown by the young people at this year’s event was again very impressive. The central tenet of philanthropy is caring, using time and skills to make a difference. This was clear to see at the National Event and gives me a great degree of hope for the future.”