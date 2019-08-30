Public asked to name new MACBI nursery

Members of the public are being asked to name a new nursery which is being created as part of the MACBI extension.

MACBI has secured 90 per cent of the funding required to build its extension and works on the site are due to get underway.

More than 6,000 people currently use the MACBI facility each month, and with growing demand they joined forces with the library next door and drew up plans for an extension.

Now that funding has been secured for the project, the current library will be demolished and a large extension put in its place.

Work on the extension is due to start this week and in the meantime, library users will have to access mobile facilities. The extension will create additional meeting rooms, and a soft play area.

It is hoped that the new facility will be open by August/September next year.

One of the new services being added to the extension is a nursery which will help accommodate the demand for extra nursery hours coming into play in August next year.

As it will be residents who will be using the new facility, those at MACBI thought it would be a great idea to let the public name it.

The winner will get to pick from two fantastic prizes - one year’s free gym membership or one year’s free soft play entry for one child.

To submit your suggestion, please go to the MACBI Community Hub Facebook page and comment on their post.