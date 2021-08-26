Proposals for 800 homes, new primary school and potential rail halt at South Ugie

Claymore Homes is proposing a major development at South Ugie.

An online public exhibition and information about the proposed development is available at the website www.southugievillage.co.uk.

As well as 800 residential homes, the primary school and possible rail halt, Claymore’s proposals for Inverugie Meadows, South Ugie, include a neighbourhood centre, land reserved for employment purposes, associated roads and drainage infrastructure, landscaping and open spaces and a local nature reserve.

Claymore says the development would be delivered over phases, providing much needed new housing for Peterhead and supporting land uses, community facilities, open spaces and infrastructure to support a sustainable new community.

An online interactive Q&A event will be held between 3pm and 7pm on Wednesday, September 1. Anyone wishing to take part can book a time slot by emailing [email protected] or calling 01224 388700 by Monday, August 30.

Comments and feedback on the proposals can be submitted until September 13, by contacting Halliday Fraser Munro, 8 Victoria Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1XB; telephone 01224 388 700 or email [email protected]