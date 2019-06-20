Prestigious Diana Award for Isabelle

A north east youngster has won a prestigious national award for her ongoing fundraising work.

Nine-year-old Isabelle Curno from Maud received The Diana Award, the most prestigious accolade a young person aged 9-25 years can get.

The award, established in memory of Diana Princess of Wales, is given to individuals and groups through nominations only.

Isabelle received the award as recognition of her fundraising efforts.

The youngster has raised over £2,500 by hosting sales events and sponsored activities.

She started her fundraising efforts following the death of her beloved grandad and since then she has collected money for various causes including Cancer Research UK, the Bare Necessities baby bank and Maud School’s laptop fund.

Isabelle travelled to the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh for the award ceremony on Friday, June 14.

Isabelle’s dad John said: “She had a great day and we are so proud of her. Her headteacher Mrs Steel also attended the ceremony to see her pick up the award.

“She is the youngest solo winner of the award in Scotland this year and very few nine-year-olds are awarded it so it’s a huge privilege, made even more special as it was her grandad’s birthday the day before.

“She really wants to continue with fundraising, she’s hoping a few companies may want to donate some items for her to sell so she can raise even more.”