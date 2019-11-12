Pound for pound: Mintlaw woman proves kindness is alive and well

A Mintlaw woman has come up with a novel idea to not only help her clients lose weight, but at the same time is supporting two children with serious health conditions.

Rachel McDonald, a self-employed weight loss consultant for 1:1 Diet, has so far managed to raise more than £550 to help provide some financial support to the families of two children living with cancer.

Rachel said: “This whole thing started back in August. I know the mum of a wee girl, Corran Ballantyne. who had been poorly a lot with something they couldn’t get to the bottom of.

“In August her mum Rona received the devastating news she had been diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma. This means that the cancer has spread to other parts of the body.”

Five-year-old Corran is currently undergoing stem cell transplant and chemotherapy in Glasgow.

Rachel said: “Rona had to give up work to be with Corran and her husband had to drastically cut his hours. I can’t fix the cancer, however I thought I could help financially.

“I decided to get my slimmers involved. Every pound they lose in weight I donate £1 to Corran’s Hopes charity.

“The total raised so far is £567 and counting. We don’t have a specific target, I will keep going as long as I can afford to.”

Then in October Rachel was left reeling as news filtered through about another local family who were also facing the turmoil and uncertainty of childhood cancer.

She said: “Another one of my friend’s children who had been poorly for a while was diagnosed with leukaemia.

“Nine-year-old Jimmy Griffin, a talented football player for Mintlaw Boys Club, is currently in Aberdeen Sick Children’s Hospital receiving treatment.

“So I decided to split the money half and half between them both, I can’t give to one and not the other. I wish I could donate the whole amount to them both, I guess I’ll need to work harder and see if I can make that a new target.

“It’s important to do your best for people, wouldn’t you want everyone to rally round if that was your child?”

Corran’s Hopes gofundme page can be found at: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/corrans-hopes, and Jimmy’s JustGiving is www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jimmygriffin