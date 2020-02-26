Positive changes to make Toon better

It was great to see such a positive response to our first column for the year in January.

It has been a busy month with the mid-term review and setting the priorities for the year ahead.

Question of the month - Change challenges us all, despite understanding the need for change, it can sometimes still be difficult to get behind. The Peterhead Vision and Action Plan invites everyone from businesses to community groups and individuals to consider positive change for themselves and their town, but who decided on what should be in that plan and how is it being delivered?

The Peterhead Vision and Action Plan is not an Aberdeenshire Council plan, it is a plan for everyone interested in the future of Peterhead and making the town even better.

It is a plan for delivery by the public, private and third/voluntary sectors and the wider community to help make a positive change and leave a lasting legacy.

This is already being achieved by groups like Buchanhaven Boatshed, Buchan Community radio and Peterhead Area Community Trust who are developing and progressing their services to the community.

The community of Peterhead was overwhelmingly involved through town centre drop in sessions, and in the community led Choose Peterhead, community action plan, initiative and the views and thoughts were reflected in the Action Plan with the focus the three key themes of Local Economy - Peterhead Open to the World, Integrating the Communities and Connecting Reinforcing & Rediscovering Peterhead’s Town Centre.

The mid-term review has revealed positive progress over the first half of the five year Vision and Action Plan for Peterhead.

Partners are engaging in a range of activities, from community groups delivering social change to businesses taking charge of their own destiny.

In 2020, a range of projects large and small will become a reality.

Artventure in conjunction with Rediscover Peterhead and Aberdeenshire Council are leading on a project to install new artistic window decal stickers on empty retail unit windows to improve the appearance of the town centre, a Peterhead Trail Steering Group is working to develop the Peterhead Trail with a new website, printed map, new trail section linking Peterhead Prison Museum to the town centre.

A heritage bid to improve the town centre from Errol Street through to Broad Street will be submitted, the Invest in Peterhead initiative will launch to pro-actively fill vacant town centre premises and encourage new start-up businesses to Peterhead.

The new five-screen cinema will open and the delivery of the public realm project in Drummer’s Corner will come to fruition.

None of these projects are being delivered in isolation and will complement each other to make a constructive and positive difference to Peterhead town centre, help raise the footfall, improve the public realm and create a positive reputation of the town for businesses, community groups, residents and visitors.

Although momentum is building, and projects are being delivered, regeneration is an ongoing process which takes time to become a reality and will be a continual process to keep developing Peterhead for the years ahead.

There is no end date as such but the key to success for Peterhead is everyone working together to make the most of opportunities for the town in the short, medium and long term.

