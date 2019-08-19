Police praise community efforts in bid to find Ruairidh

The Peterhead community has been praised for its ongoing efforts to find missing 24-year-old Ruairidh Sandison.

More than a week on since he was last seen after a night out, there has still been no further sighting of the hugely-popular Score employee.

A number of well-supported community searches led by Ruairidh’s friends and family have bolstered searches led by the Peterhead Community Policing Team.

These have included specialist resources from the Operational Support Unit such as search advisers, the dive and marine unit, air support and the teams using drones.

Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner said: “It has been one week since Ruairidh went missing and I know it is extremely frustrating for his family and friends not knowing exactly where he has gone.

“We continue to keep in close contact with them and have a significant team of officers dedicated to doing everything they can to establish what has happened to him.

“Coastline and water searches have also been continuing this week and I would like once again to thank our partners including the coastguard and RNLI - the assistance we receive from both organisations is invaluable.

“I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of all of Ruairidh’s friends and family who have been dedicating so much time and effort to finding him.”

Ruairidh was last seen at around 4.20am on Saturday, August 10, in the Gadle Braes area. CCTV footage shows he was in the same area at around 5.10am.

He is around 6ft tall, of a slim build and has ginger hair. When last seen he was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting ref. no. 2611 of August 10.