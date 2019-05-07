Police appeal to trace missing Peterhead man

Police Scotland are looking for assistance to trace a missing Peterhead man.

Wayne Strachan (29) is from the Peterhead area and was reported missing over the weekend however the last confirmed sighting of him was on Tuesday, April 16.

Wayne is described as 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Sergeant Bedford of the Peterhead Community Policing Team said: “If anyone has seen Wayne in the last few weeks or heard from him then we would be grateful if they could get in touch with details.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2396 of May 3."