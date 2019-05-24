Police appeal following golf buggy incident

Officers are appealing for information after an electric golf buggy was removed from a shed at Cruden Bay Golf Club and driven over the course.

The incident took place at around 11.05pm, on Thursday, May 23.

The single seater buggy was recovered undamaged on the course.

Investigating Officer PC Jason King said: “Behaviour such as this will not be tolerated and we will follow all available lines of enquiry in order to identify those responsible. It is extremely frustrating and disappointing for the golf club to have such incidents occur.

“I am particularly keen to speak to individuals on pedal cycles who were seen in the area at the time and may have important information about this incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4811 of 23 May.