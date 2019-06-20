PM tells North East MP of global benefit from carbon capture

Pioneering technology being developed in the North East will be internationally significant to climate change, the Prime Minister has said.

The Acorn project at St Fergus is trialling revolutionary carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) technology ahead of UK-wide implementation planned from the mid-2020s.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid previously backed a “Scottish cluster” including the St Fergus terminal as one of the UK’s first sites to be fully operational.

And today he asked Theresa May to commit to the creation of more jobs to service national development.

Mrs May said the technology will be “of benefit across this country and the world.”

Scottish Conservative Mr Duguid asked: “My right honourable Friend will be aware that there are already almost 400,000 people employed in the low carbon sector and its supply chains across the country.

“But can she assure me that more jobs will be created in this industry through our modern industrial strategy, including through the utilisation of carbon capture and storage, which will be critical to our meeting our net zero targets?”

Mrs May responded: “As we look to meet our climate change target we will indeed see more jobs being created in this sector, and I was very pleased when I made the announcement about the net zero emissions target to visit Imperial College here in London, which is doing important research and training work on CCS that will be of benefit across this country and the world.”

Mr Duguid is on the carbon capture all-party parliamentary group which will make recommendations to the UK Government on where it can most effectively fund CCUS in its next spending review for 2020-23.