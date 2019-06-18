Pilot collection for Mintlaw

Mintlaw is to be one of the first areas to pilot the council’s new kerbside collection service.

The Buchan village will be the first to try out the new collection process following changes to the kerbside collection of recycling waste which were agreed by Aberdeenshire councillors last month.

The new waste strategy approach is being taken to push up Aberdeenshire’s recycling rate and send less waste to landfill ahead of strict recycling targets and national restrictions on the use of landfill.

The pilot, which will begin later this month, will be used to gather real-life data on the performance of the new service.

It is also a chance for the council to work with residents to resolve any issues before it is rolled out to other areas next year.

Under the new system existing bins will be used and one bin and a food waste caddy will continue to be collected every week.

This means collections for householders will be carried out as follows:

Week 1 - general waste bins and food waste collected.

Week 2 - recycling bin (blue lid) and food waste collected.

Week 3 - Recycling bin (blue lid) and food waste collected.

Materials that can be recycled on the kerbside remain the same - the only difference is that the blue-lidded recycling bin is emptied more often (twice very three weeks).

Households which are part of the pilot will be contacted by post before it starts.

Residents were also invited to a meeting at MACBI in Mintlaw which was held last week to discuss the proposed changes.

Households are being encouraged to give the new service a go.

Council waste officers say most households will find that as long as they fully use the recycling services available, including the food waste caddy, they will have enough space in the landfill bin.

Aberdeenshire’s recycling rate currently stands at 43.7 per cent, but services which are available should allow a rate of more than 70 per cent.

Commenting on the pilot, Aberdeenshire Council’s waste manager, Ros Baxter, said: “We’re pleased to get the pilot going so quickly at Mintlaw and we’ll be running pilots in other areas of Aberdeenshire later in the year.

“The details of these are being finalised and we will let affected householders in the next pilot areas know when this will start as soon as possible,” she added.