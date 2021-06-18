Picnic bench gifted to New Deer is placed at Culsh Monument

Central Buchan Rotary Club members George Clyne (left) and Bob Murray installed the new picnic bench.

At the beginning of 2021, Deer Community Council contacted all its member villages in Central Buchan with news of picnic benches being available – free of charge.

These high quality benches were made by pupils in the ASL (Additional Support for Learning) Department at Mintlaw Academy, as part of a collaborative project initiated by Central Buchan Rotary Club.

The bench at Culsh Monument is the first to be installed, and features a special plaque on the back to explain its origin. To reduce future costs to the Rotary Club, future plaques are to be created at Mintlaw Academy in acrylic, using the laser printer at the school. Other villages in the area can look forward to receiving their requested benches in due course.

Two Central Buchan Rotary Club members, George Clyne and Bob Murray, cemented the bench, with the pair also taking up an invitation to climb the monument – which proved to a welcome experience!

NDCA secretary Susan Fowlie said the association was delighted to receive the donation of the bench, adding that there was a great deal of discussion before the final location for the bench was agreed.

She said: “While there are already a couple of benches at the side of the road, the new picnic bench provides a welcome place to rest after walking up the hill to the monument – and perhaps even climbing it!

"The Community Association was also asked what finish was wanted, and a traditional dark wood stain was the preferred option.”

For anyone wishing to visit Culsh Monument, it is kept locked, but a key is available on request.

It should be noted that the lighting in the landmark tower is on a timer only from 7am until 7pm every day.