Peterhead's Aldi store will give your unwanted Christmas socks to people who need them

Aldi wants you to put a sock in it... or, more accurately, pairs of unused socks.

Last year’s campaign saw more than 2000 pairs of socks donated to charities supporting people in need across Scotland.

Every year, millions of people receive socks for Christmas that they often don’t want or need – but charities do, and Aldi’s ‘Not Socks Again?!’ campaign aims to put these gifts to better use by donating new and unused socks to those who need them most.

Aldi’s Sock Amnesty box will be in the Kirk Street store until the end of the month, where people can drop off their unused socks to help keep vulnerable people warm this winter.

Aldi has linked up with three Scottish charities for this year’s initiative – Aberlour Children’s Charity, Simon Community Scotland and Bethany Christian Trust.

Aberlour Children’s Charity helps to improve the lives of Scotland’s struggling children, young people and their families by providing support to so many who are affected by a variety of overwhelming hardships, including poverty, disadvantage and discrimination.

SallyAnn Kelly, CEO of Aberlour Children’s Charity, said: “We are so pleased to be participating in the Aldi Socks Donation campaign. Right now, thousands of families are trapped in poverty, struggling to pay their bills and keep their children and young people warm.

"The socks donated will make a real difference to the families Aberlour works with, and on behalf of them, I would like to thank Aldi and their customers for their kind donations.”

Richard Holloway, Aldi’s managing director for Scotland, said: “Following an immensely challenging year, the team at Aldi Scotland was eager to support charities which are working tirelessly to help those in need.

“In winter, charities are always looking for essential items to be donated, and so we thought, why not encourage our customers to donate any unwanted gifts of socks to people who truly need them.”