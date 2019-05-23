Peterhead woman shares CLAN story

A Peterhead woman features in a new video released by a cancer support charity to share the work it does in north-east Scotland.

CLAN Cancer Support has shared stories from a number of clients who have used the charity’s services, to inform the public about the support services available in their local area.

The latest video features Louise White, from Peterhead, who came to CLAN when her husband was diagnosed with cancer.

Louise walked in feeling overwhelmed but came out feeling as if the world had lifted from her shoulders.

She explained: “After my first visit, I came out with an appointment to see a counsellor and a therapist.

“They were both fantastic, helping me to sort out my thoughts and understand how I was going to deal with the fact that my husband had cancer.

“They didn’t sort it for me but gave me the tools to sort it myself.”

For a period, Louise didn’t feel as if she needed the services, and instead wanted to get involved in volunteering to help raise funds.

However, when Jim came towards the end of his life, Louise came back to CLAN, at the Crimond Medical Centre.

Now, almost a year since Jim passed away, Louise comes to CLAN to help her through the grieving process.

She said: “CLAN is life affirming, peaceful but mostly necessary.”

Louise’s story is the fifth in a series of films which have been funded through a partnership with Hydrasun.

Commenting on the new videos CLAN CEO Dr Colette Backwell said: “We are extremely grateful to Louise and to the other clients who have shared their cancer support stories.

“Our services are individual, so every story is unique, but mostly our clients tell us that the support we offer at our centres and our outreach bases are vital to their ability to cope with a cancer diagnosis.

“Louise came to our Crimond base, which is a lovely, calm and welcoming environment at the Crimond Medical Centre, halfway between Peterhead and Fraserburgh.”

Dr Backwell added: “We want people to know that CLAN is here, in local communities, ready to help.”