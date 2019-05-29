Peterhead warehouse plans up for approval

A North-east car sales firm is hoping to get the green light for a new warehouse in Peterhead.

Finnie 4×4 has lodged plans for the storage and distribution unit at Sandford Business Park, sitting alongside an existing warehouse operated by industrial safety supplier Scott Direct, and a KFC drive-thru restaurant.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee will be recommended to approve the application when it meets in Peterhead on Tuesday next week.

The site is located just off the South Base Road and planners will advise that there have been no objections to the new facility.

A report highlights that the council’s Flood Risk and Coastal Protection team was initially concerned over the surface water flood risk in this area. However, a subsequent survey has been deemed “satisfactory” and the holding objection has been withdrawn.

The Roads Development has advised that the parking arrangements are acceptable and that the application demonstrates the required HGV loading bays and adequate space for vehicles.

The site has been reserved for development related to Peterhead Power Station including the potential for a Carbon Capture and Storage scheme, together with onshore connections to support offshore renewable energy and other major energy developments.

But a report to committee states: “For the principle of development to be deemed acceptable it must be determined what effect, if any, the proposal would have upon the delivery of the aforementioned.

“Scottish and Southern Energy have stated that they do not foresee that the proposal would have any impact upon any future carbon capture project or any other project relating to the power station.

“The settlement statement does not have any requirement for this site to deliver development related to the energy sector in general, rather it requires development related to specific projects.

“The principle of development can be supported as a departure given the peripheral nature of the site in relation to the wider reserved land, the immediate adjacent land uses, and the evidence that potential future key infrastructure projects would not be affected by the development.”