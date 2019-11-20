Peterhead trawler donates box of fish for charity

A box of monkfish was recently donated by the Peterhead-registered Atlantic Challenge in aid of the Poppy Fund.

It made £2000 for the charity which was made up by six buyers at £300 each while P&J Johnstone topped it up with £200 to round it off.

Those who donated the cash were as follows:

Seafood Ecosse, Peterhead; Alex Duff, Aberdeen; GJ Jack, Fraserburgh; GT Seafoods, Peterhead; Jack Fish Company, Peterhead; Whitelink Seafoods Limited, Fraserburgh; P&J Johnstone, Peterhead.

Thanks were expressed to the skippers and crew of the Atlantic Challenge - Alexander Buchan, John W. Buchan and David Milne.