Peterhead town centre gets a deep clean

A North-east town centre is getting another deep clean under a partnership initiative.

Business improvement group Rediscover Peterhead and Aberdeenshire Council are jointly funding the operation to give pavements and street furniture a much-needed clean.

The work is being undertaken by Goldstar who have been appointed to clean every pavement within the business improvement district.

It is estimated that the deep clean, which began on Tuesday, will take a couple of weeks to complete and Rediscover Peterhead is encouraging people to highlight any areas which they believe are in particular need of attention.

New BID manager Leslie Forsyth said: “We really want to make a difference in Peterhead town centre.

“Goldstar will be working to ensure that every pavement gets a good clean. The town centre needs to look at its best and our contractors will be working hard to make that difference.”

Scott Willox from Aberdeen-based Goldstar commented: “We are delighted to have won this contract. Our van-mounted cleaning system is very flexible and it will do a great job of making some of the hard to reach corners much cleaner”.

You can report any areas requiring a clean to Rediscover Peterhead on 07491 899459 or via mail@rediscoverpeterhead.co.uk