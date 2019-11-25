Peterhead switch-on event draws the crowds

Thousands of folk headed to Peterhead town centre on Saturday for a day of festive fun in the run-up to the official Christmas lights switch-on.

Light Up Peterhead provided a packed programme for locals and visitors alike which began with a Christmas market at 10am which proved exceptionally popular.

The lights are officially switched on

Entertainment then followed from piper Hannah Brown, pupils from the Slessor School of Dance, singer Kerry Short, Burnhaven and Central School choirs, Modo, Trybe and the Salvation Army band with the Churches Together Choir.

The crowds also enjoyed a snow globe, Santa’s Grotto/Love Rara, a fun fair, free ice rink and snow owls.

And, of course, Santa’s Reindeer all the way from the Cairngorms proved a huge hit with young and old alike.

A massive lorry parade, featuring in excess of 100 lorries, made their way through the streets arriving in town in time for the switch-on before heading ut to the Lido where the event ended with a spectacular fireworks display.

Making sure his letter goes to Santa in plenty of time.

Jackie Matthew, chair of Light Up Peterhead, told the Buchanie: “It was wonderful to see so many out enjoying all that was on offer. I’ve never seen so many out on the streets as I did this year.

“The weather played ball for most of the day, with the rain only coming on in the late afternoon, but it didn’t dampen spirits one bit.

“The Lorry parade was very well received as it arrived in the town centre around 5pm, just in time for the Christmas Lights switch-on at 5pm, before we had a spectacular fireworks display at the Lido at 6.30pm.

“This was our first year with an ice rink, which only happened due to the £10,000 we received from the Community Lottery Fund. The kids had a ball seeing the reindeer, enjoying the snow globe and all the other attractions laid on.

“I’d like to thank everyone who supported this year’s event, but especially Rediscover Peterhead who made a contribution towards the town’s lights, and the new ones in Queen Street are looking amazing. As long as people keep supporting us, then we’ll keep putting on the event.”