Peterhead school takes top spot at festival

A Peterhead school has been named as a winner in the inaugural Doric Film Festival.

Organised by Scots Radio, 30 films entered the unique new festival, which ultimately made Doric the star of the show.

Pupils get busy finding a fishy location for filming.

Each film had to be no more than five minutes long, with an original script in Doric and an overriding theme of ‘Fit the North East Means Tae Me’.

Delighted winners walked away with a plaque and a merit award.

And taking the top spot in the ‘schools’ category was Meethill Primary.

Organiser, judge and director of Scots Radio, Frieda Morrison, said: “It was a hard job for judges to narrow doon the entries tae a short list an winners.

“We hid poetry, drama, community work and history all rolled into a rich tapestry.”

Nominees entered into Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema to be welcomed by a film crew and photographers waiting to greet and snap the stars.

Guests at the event were dressed in their finery as film characters or stars gathered to hear the winners announced at a sparking awards ceremony.

The finalists ran across three groups - individuals, schools and community groups.

Guests at the ceremony listened to a specially recorded message by director John Baird, who was born and brought up in Peterhead.

He has worked with the likes of Martin Scorsese, Danny Boyle, Jim Carey, Mick Jagger and James McAvoy.

In his recorded video message he told the audience: “I am proud to be able to be part of an event like this that nae only endeavours tae celebrate the Doric language, bit engages a the ages by usin 21 st century technology.

“The Doric language is near an dear tae me, growin up in Peterheid, an lang may wi a support an celebrate fit wi hiv.”

The celebrations enthralled an audience of more than 250 guests with speakers including Professor Peter Reid from RGU, Bruce Eunson from Education Scotland and North-east poet Sheena Blackhall.

Retired Peterhead solicitor Gordon Hay read from his Doric translation of the New Testament while Meethill School Choir, accompanied on guitar by headmaster John Black, wowed the audience with their ain Peterhead sangs.

The jiney-up award music was provided by Charlie Abel and Fred Wilkinson.

Summing up the event, Frieda added: “It’s been a glamorous and rewarding afternoon.

“We’ve all been delighted with the uptake and enthusiasm around this new event that puts Doric in bthe limelight.

“The Film Festival team would like to thank all the participants, sponsors and judges for their support and hard work.”