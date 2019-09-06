Peterhead's vacant buildings set to be transformed

Vacant shops in the Blue Toon could soon become visual art thanks to a new project being run by Artventure.

The community-focused arts and culture group, in partnership with Rediscover Peterhead Ltd, is seeking a visual artist/graphic designer to create original deigns working with the local community to illustrate what are the ‘Hidden Treasures of Peterhead’.

These will appear as vinyl decal reprographics and ‘exhibited’ within empty shop windows in Peterhead town centre.

The project aims to deliver artwork for around 10-12 windows, while also delivering a series of creative workshops involving young people/participants from the community.

Billy McNeil, chair of Artventure, told the Buchanie: “Like other towns all over the UK Peterhead has experienced a rise in the number of vacant shops in the town centre. Empty shops have a detrimental impact on the vibrancy and attractiveness of the town. This project will utilise a number of empty shop windows to bring together and celebrate the community’s perceptions of what they feel are the ‘hidden treasures’ of Peterhead’s history and culture by filling windows with bright and visually appealing artworks.”

The deadline for submissions of interest to Artventure is midnight on September 22. A selection panel wil meet to review the applications the following day, with interviews taking place week commencing September 30.

Draft designs are hoped to be produced mid-November with final designs ready to go by the end of November and installation of the designs taking place in empty shops December.

There is a budget of £2,500 for the design work. To apply, please submit a maximum of six jpg images which best represent your design, a CV and short biography, a budget breakdown for the £2,500 and names and contact details of two professional referees familiar with your artwork.

Email your application to info@williammcneil.co.uk

For more details contact Steph Swales on 07442 162201.