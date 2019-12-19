Peterhead's tree-mendous gesture

Light Up Peterhead committee members met with the team from Peterhead FC recently.

The Light Up Committee have expressed thanks to the club for once again donating two beautiful trees to the town in time for the festive season.

One is located in Drummers Corner while the other is outside the town house on Broad Street.

Light Up Peterhead chair, Jackie Matthews, said: “We are very thankful to Peterhead Football Club for their generosity once again.

“Not one but two beautiful trees have been supplied for our town and we really appreciate their continued support.”

Committee member and local councillor Dianne Beagrie added: “We are really grateful to Peterhead FC for once again supplying two trees for the town.

“This is a great gesture by the club which is being enjoyed throughout the festive period by the whole community.”