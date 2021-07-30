Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew rescue climber who fell 50 feet

Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew were part of a multi-agency response to rescue the fallen climber. (Photo: RNLI)

The 'Misses Robertson of Kintail' was launched after Aberdeen Coastguard requested assistance last Tuesday night (July 27).

Weather conditions made spotting the exact location difficult, with thick fog in the area and visibility of less than 100m, but after radio communication with the on-scene coastguard rescue team, Coxswain Pat Davidson managed to guide the lifeboat close to the cliff before deploying the two crew members on the Y boat with a stretcher and medical supplies.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was now on scene and treated the casualty with assistance from the Coastguard Rescue Team and RNLI medical equipment.

With initial assessments completed and stabilised, the casualty was transferred to the basket stretcher, ready for extraction.

Crew Member Craig Aird added: “I was part of the Y boat crew, deployed with the basket stretcher and other supplies. Arriving on-scene, the paramedics had begun treating the casualty.

“I used my time working with the Coastguard team to identify a suitable spot for transferring the casualty across to the lifeboat. Given the location, it was decided that the safest route for extraction was direct to the lifeboat rather than passing down the cliff to the Y boat.”

With visibility extremely poor, together with thunder and lightning storms in the area, an air evacuation was not possible. And with the casualty having potential spinal injuries the quickest and safest extraction was assessed to be by sea.

Coxswain Pat Davidson managed get the lifeboat into a small gully so the casualty and paramedics could be transferred from the cliff base directly on to the lifeboat. They were assisted by the Coastguard teams, while crew members illuminating the rocks around the lifeboat.

The casualty was then transferred by lifeboat to Peterhead Harbour, and then taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Pat said: “It was a fantastic multi-agency response and great to see how we all worked together seamlessly.