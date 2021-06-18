Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew called to assist struggling yacht

The crew prepare a tow line in case of sudden emergency. (Photo: RNLI)

The request for assistance came from Aberdeen Coastguard on Tuesday (June 15), with the lifeboat crew tasked with ensuring the yacht was returned to safety.

The Misses Robertson of Kintail and volunteer crew, headed by Coxswain Pat Davidson, arrived on the scene just off Skerry Rock at just before 4.30pm.

However, after establishing contact with the vessel and the harbour, it was agreed that the yacht should continue under sail into the port, while the Peterhead lifeboat crew stood by with the tow rope set up in case it was needed.

The Misses Robertson of Kintail heads out on the shout. (Photo: RNLI)

Once through the breakwaters, the yacht then started its engines to complete entry to the Marina.

At this point, the lifeboat deployed its Y boat daughter craft as a contingency to pass a line should it be needed.

However, the yacht and skipper managed to make their way unaided into the marina to be met by marina staff to assist with mooring – before having a well-earned cup of tea.

Crew Member Sean Lawrence said: “We launched to assist a yacht that had reported engine problems, but thankfully our services weren't required as the skipper managed to make his way under sail through the breakwaters.