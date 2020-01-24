Peterhead quine’s bakery success

A former Peterhead ‘quine’ is celebrating the first birthday of her innovative business.

Sandra Donnelly, who currently lives and works in Glasgow, recently marked one year of Cookie’s Dog Bakery.

The bakery team has toured the UK attending markets and trade shows from The Dog Lover Show in Glasgow, National Pet Show in Birmingham to the Good Food Show in London.

They have sold more than 8000 bags of their unique and healthy hand-made cookies - amounting to an incredible total of 360,000 cookies.

The small team, comprising founder and chief baker Sandra, along with family Cocker Spaniels Cookie and Kizzmit - aka the chief tasters - employed a new member to help with the demand of the tasty cookies.

The bakery’s journey began during a particularly difficult time when both family dogs developed skin and breathing problems, as well as gaining an unhealthy amount of weight.

Unable to get any real answers from the vet, Sandra hit the books, becoming a qualified canine nutritionist. She identified that the problems stemmed from what she was feeding them, in particular the additives to the treats she bought.

With the help of Cookie and Kizzmit, Sandra developed six lip-smacking recipes all of which are additive free, low-calorie and packed full of healthy ingredients.

Seeing the difference swapping shop-bought treats with her home made cookies made for her own dogs, Sandra decided to go into business and share what she learned.

She said: “It has been a wonderful year for us. We’ve been lucky to meet customers from all over the country, whose dogs have loved our treats and have become part of the cookie crew.

“We are super proud with all we have achieved in our first year. This is just the beginning of our journey and we are so excited for the year ahead.”

While out and about touring the country in the Cookie Van, there has been plenty of hard work going on behind the scenes, resulting in the shelf life of the cookies increasing from one month to four months, and two new recipes being developed which will be launched soon.

Cookies Treats are available to buy at independent pet shops or online at cookiesdogbakery.com as well as trade shows and markets throughout the UK.

Follow the team @cookiesdogbakery on Instagram or Facebook to find out where they’ll be next.