Peterhead Prison Museum embarks on German trade mission

VisitAberdeenshire is to join six Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire businesses, including Peterhead Prison Museum, in Frankfurt this week on a European Business Development Mission organised by VisitScotland.

The two-day trade mission is the culmination of VisitAberdeenshire’s German market travel trade development programme, designed to help North-east businesses better prepare for the opportunities provided by the enduring love of Scotland among German tourists.

The mission, organised by VisitScotland, will bring together suppliers from across Scotland with travel trade representatives from different European markets. The trip will incorporate market awareness sessions, networking opportunities and one-to-one appointments between Scottish suppliers and European buyers to encourage more visitors to Scotland in the coming years.

Included in the trip are representatives from Peterhead Prison Museu, Aberdeen Altens Hotel, Ardoe House Hotel, Braemar Highland Games Centre, Maryculter House Hotel and The Tippling House/10 Dollar Shake.

VisitAberdeenshire’s head of Tourism Development Yvonne Cook is to lead the North-east contingent and welcomes the opportunity to promote Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s tourism offering to Europe’s travel industry buyers.

“The Frankfurt mission will empower local businesses from our region to attract new customers from Germany and other European markets," she said.

“The insight that the businesses will gain will help shape future business planning, marketing, and further enhance the customer experience they offer to European visitors.

“Our German market ready programme - delivered in partnership with SDI, Scottish Enterprise and VisitScotland - plots the steps required to succeed in this market, and the businesses taking part in the trade mission will find the experience invaluable in making new contacts and building relationships with European trade buyers.”