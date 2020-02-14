Peterhead pool to close for maintenance

Essential heating and hot water system maintenance will take place at Peterhead Academy while the school is closed over the half term holiday.

This means the pool and sauna area at the adjoining leisure centre will be unavailable on Monday and Tuesday, February 17 and 18, but the rest of the centre will remain open.

Members and non-members may like to use neighbouring pools in Fraserburgh or Ellon on these days.

Details of the opening hours of all Live Life Aberdeenshire swimming pools and sports facilities can be found here: http://bit.ly/38qMlKc