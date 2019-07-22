Peterhead poet releases second book

Peterhead man Graham Weir has published his second collection of poems, following the success of his first book five years ago.

He produced ‘50 Shades of Graham’ to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

And his second work also has a charitable aim, with all proceeds going to breast cancer research.

His reasons for doing so are personal, which are reflected in his poetry, as he lost both parents to the disease.

He said: “I lost my mum to breast cancer in 1974, when I was 17, then lost my dad in 1979.

“It’s a cause that’s close to my heart and all the money from the book is going to breast cancer research.”

Graham said his cousin had suggested the title of his first book, which featured 50 poems based on his own life, although he only released the book through local publisher Scrogie’s after some persuasion from his family and friends.

This time he was happy to publish a second volume for a good cause, choosing the new title, ‘Words by Weiry’, by himself.

He continued: “It’s a family nickname - my dad and brother were both called it and it was mine at school.

“The poems were based on my life in Peterhead, working in my dad’s butcher’s shop as a boy, then my time in the Royal Navy, and it went down quite well.

“This time it’s maybe slightly darker - some poems are funny and some are personal. I’m not too good at expressing myself so I find it easier to put it down on paper as a poem. I’ve been working on this for about the last three years although I’ve been writing poetry for more than 30 years.”

Graham’s career as a published writers is the latest stage in a varied working life.

Born and brought up in Peterhead, his dad was well known in the town as a local businessman and as a town councillor.

Early on he was a fisherman but has worked at St Fergus Gas Terminal for more than 20 years.

‘Words by Weiry’ is available now from Scrogie’s, Broad Street, Peterhead.