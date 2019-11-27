Peterhead Panto's new take on leading lady

There ain’t nothing like a dame...and as far as Peterhead Pantomime Group is concerned this year’s leading ‘lady’ is a one-off!

Tickets have already sold out for this year’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk which gets underway at the Community Theatre on Thursday (December 5).

And regular pantomime goers will be in for a surprise with this year’s panto dame (Chirry Teuchter) being an actual woman!

Directors Alasdair Corbett and Stephanie Wemyss took the unusual step to cast Catriona Molver in the role, a huge change from the usual format but one which they say they have absolute confidence in.

Ali told the Buchanie: “Before the auditions it certainly wouldn’t have been something we thought we would even consider, but as soon as we heard Catriona read the role we knew it was something we wanted to explore.

“As a trained performer Catriona already has the confidence and stage presence that is just perfect for panto and she is an incredibly talented comedy actress.

“Her wit and timing are absolutely spot on and we feel she is going to bring a whole new dynamic to this year’s production.

“We love challenging ourselves and this year especially I feel we have merged very traditional panto elements with our own modern twist.”

Giving her views on being Peterhead’s first ever female panto dame, Catriona said: “I’m quite nervous to be playing such an iconic role and there is some pressure to do justice to an incredible script.

“Audiences are used to seeing a male play the dame so that physical comedy element is there from the get-go. I just hope that they warm to Chirry as played by a woman and I make them laugh.

“Everyone has worked so hard; the cast, stage crew, costume team, musical directors and, of course, our amazing directors. I wouldn’t be nearly as confident right now if it wasn’t for their guidance and support.

“I’s been a rewarding and fabulously fun experience and I can’t wait for opening night.”

This year marks 39 years of the group which is run entirely by volunteers who give an enormous amount of time and effort to provide the annual festive treat for the community.

The script for this year’s show has been written by Ali and Steph alongside Jason McGee and Gillian Park.

Although a sell-out, some tickets may still be out there and the best way to find them is to join the group’s FB page.