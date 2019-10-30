Peterhead lifeboat to get back to full service

It’s been an emotional few days for the crew of Peterhead Lifeboat culminating in the news that the station will be returning to full service as of November 9.

Jurgen Wahle, Peterhead Lifeboat Operations Manager and Henry Weaver, area lifesaving manager, announced the news to the crew at their regular Monday night training meeting.

Davie Weir 'passes out' as RNLI mechanic.

Jurgen said: “A huge amount of work and dedication from volunteers and staff alike has gone into the station over the pasts months and it’s brilliant to see that effort paying off with the station returning to full service.

“Our focus is now on continuing to develop our volunteers, welcome new recruits and to, as always, provide a world-class lifesaving service to our local community.

“Everyone at the station thanks the town for their ongoing support of the lifeboat and her crew.

“As volunteers and a full-time staff member continue to train, the station will be supported by an RNLI fleet-staff Coxswain, allowing the station to return to full service.”

Monday night also saw the crew celebrate as Davie Weir was officially ‘passed out’ as an RNLI mechanic and received his boat’s officer’s hat.

Davie, who is a police diver, was joined by his wife Caroline, also an RNLI volunteer fundraiser, for the celebration.

He said: “This has been a real team effort. The support from you all has been fantastic.”

The lifeboat crew have attended six should in the past few weeks, collaborating with multi-agency partners.

Their latest show saw the crew towing a vessel back to the safety of the harbour after it got into difficulty 25 miles off the coast.

They were assisted by their colleagues from Aberdeeen who took over the tow after ten-and-a-half hours.