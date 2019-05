The Peterhead lifeboat was called out yesterday evening following reports that a yacht had lost its rudder to the east of the town.

Two people were on board the yacht at the time.

The UK Coastguard requested the boat launch at 7.42pm.

As the yacht was unable to steer, the lifeboat took the vessel under tow and returned it safely to Peterhead marina.

The lifeboat then returned to its berth at 10pm.