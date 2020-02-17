Peterhead Lifeboat launched in search of beacon

Peterhead Lifeboat was launched last week after the Coastguard received an emergency signal from a personal locator beacon two miles south of the port.

The incident happened on Thursday, and the volunteer crew launched in calm sea conditions and commenced a search for any vessels in distress.

The lifeboat searched south of the town with assistance from other vessels in the area. The BOND search and rescue helicopter from Aberdeen also assisted too but nothing was found.

Once satisfied that there were no lives in danger, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station at shortly after 6pm where she was refuelled and made ready for service.