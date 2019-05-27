Peterhead lands top honours at awards

The Scottish fishing industry has taken top honours at the UK’s national Fishing News Awards.

Peterhead posted a strong performance, coming top in four categories including Best Port.

Service Company of the Year and Independent Fresh Fish Retailer of the Year went to Jackson Trawls, Peterhead, and the Peterhead Fish Company respectively.

Peterhead itself won Fishing Port of the Year.

Individuals also celebrated coming out on top in two other categories, with Trainee Fisherman of the Year going to Peterhead’s Gavin Burnett of the Ocean Endeavour PD 625.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in Aberdeen on Thursday, May 16, hosted by Scottish comedian, Des Clarke.

They celebrate the hard work and dedication of those in the UK and Irish commercial fishing industries – with fishermen, fishing ports, retailers and processors all honoured at the event.

Editor of Fishing News, David Linkie said: “At a time when Investment in the fishing industry, together with consumer demand for seafood sourced from well-managed and sustainable fisheries is at unprecedented high levels, the Fishing News Awards provides an opportunity to recognise the commitment and skill of those who work endlessly towards this achievement.

“Harvesting a renewable food source from an environment that is constantly challenging and dangerous, requires teamwork of the highest level.

“From fishermen to processors, boat yards to service providers, every part of this team collected awards on behalf of their colleagues in the industry, who they were nominated by and selected to represent at the 2019 awards presentation evening.

“It was great to meet people from so many different geographical areas and age groups, who are united by their shared passion for and commitment to fishing.

“Congratulations to the winners on the night, and also to everyone in the industry who quietly contribute to its success in their own unique and always understated way.”