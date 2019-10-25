Peterhead knitters wanted for Christmas project

Dianne Beagrie and Jackie Matthew from Light-Up Peterhead visited the Longate Community Drop-In this week to discuss the joint project they are working on – decorating the town’s Christmas tree with knitted and crocheted Christmas items.

In collaboration with Peterhead Social Knitwork Facebook group, the Longate drop-in centre at 62 Longate are inviting crafters to donate items to decorate the tree and surrounding area, either by joining them at their “tree craft sessions” on Thursdays from 1pm to 4pm at 62 Longate (fly cup provided!) or by dropping donations off Wednesdays or Thursdays 11am till 4pm.

Chairwoman of Light Up Peterhead Jackie Matthew said: "We are delighted that local groups are coming together to support each other and brighten up the town.

"It’s a welcome addition to our Christmas tree, a lot of time and effort is going into creating these beautiful pieces. It will be a great way to showcase their hard work through out the town.

Dianne Beagrie local councillor and committee member of Light Up Peterhead added: "I am delighted to see the great work our town can do. It’s great to see community spirit. Anyone can get involved by looking at the group's Facebook page where patterns are available we would encourage everyone

to get involved.

"The completed pieces are required before November 23 as this is the Switch on Event day. If you have any spare wool please drop it in to them. It’s going to be fantastic Christmas for Peterhead and the surrounding area, with lots to do for all the family."

Please follow the Light Up Peterhead Facebook page for event details.