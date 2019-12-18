Peterhead group lends a helping hand with Everyday Essentials

The Encounter Youth Cafe in Drummer’s Corner, Peterhead, has been running Everyday Essentials for the past year but is now looking to expand the service to the wider community.

The original target group was for young people, however, they would now like to open this to anyone in the wider community, including families.

Everyday Essentials is a free store of items that people need but due to personal circumstances, can’t afford to buy.

It is now being made available to any young person, adult or family in Peterhead or surrounding area who are in need of some everyday essentials.

The items are stored upstairs in the Encounter Cafe in Drummers Corner and can be accessed any time the Youth Cafe is open (Monday, 4pm to 8pm, Wednesday 6pm to 8pm and Friday, 4pm to 8pm,) or at any other times by prior arrangement.

Items available include clothing (jackets, hoodies, zippers, joggers/trousers/tops, pyjamas, onesies, socks, shoes, hats and gloves for all ages); toiletries (deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes and sanitary products and school accessories (stationery, pencil cases, school bags).

The service is free and open to anyone (whether they have anything to do with Modo, the Youth Cafe or not) and is completely confidential.

Anyone can just turn up at the times the cafe is open, or get in touch with Modo to arrange a time that is suitable for them..

If you work with young people, adults or families that you think may benefit from this service, then please direct them to Modo.