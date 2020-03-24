Peterhead group calls for donations for those in need

Do you know someone who is vulnerable or in isolation who may be struggling to get essential supplies?

Modo is working with Peterhead Community Heart and other organisations to collect donations and to deliver them to those in need.

If you, or someone who you know, needs an emergency care package, or needs a presecription picked up for them please phone 01779 600 020 (10am-6pm)

Care packages will be delivered between 4-6pm either on the day or the next day (subject to availability of stock and volunteers).

Prescriptions will be arranged directly with the individuals.

If you can help by donating or by helping to collect or deliver, please get in touch directly.

There are currently drop off points for donations at Morrisons, Iceland and Peterhead Motors. Currently we are short of coffee, pasta and rice, but all (non-perishable) donations are gratefully received.