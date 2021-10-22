Peterhead friends take over radio station for 24-hour fundraiser

Maria and Amanda will be taking over the airwaves at Buchan Radio this weekend

Maria Buchan and Amanda Cruickshank will be hijacking the decks at Buchan Radio from 8am on Friday until 8am on Saturday, October 30, in a bi to raise funds for Friends of Anchor.

They have already smashed their £500 target, with £675 in the coffers without broadcasting a word – but it’s hoped that the total will increase rapidly during their 24-hour stint.

They said: “We chose this charity as it is so close to our hearts, and the motivation behind this challenge is being patients of the Anchor unit. Not only do Anchor treat cancer patients but haematology patients too, just like us.

“We are trying to raise awareness of Anchor and all they do to help to make the North East cancer & haematology care the best it can be!

“We wanted to give something back and thought, well the NHS is open for us all 24 hours a day so why not do something for them for 24 hours?’

“We have decided to do a radio takeover. We will be on air every hour for those one in two of us, now and in the future, who will walk through the doors of The ANCHOR Centre.

“Every penny of every pound you donate will go straight to Anchor because the charity’s running costs are all covered by The Balmoral Group in Aberdeen.

“So in advance we would like to thank you very much for helping us to help those who walk through the doors of the Anchor unit everyday.”

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, you can text RADIO to 70560 to donate £5. All texts will cost the donation plus one standard network rate message.

A JustGiving page has also been set up and the Facebook page – Maria and Amanda’s 24-hour radio takeover for Anchor – is being used to sell raffles for some fantastic prizes which have been kindly donated by local businesses.

Sponshorship has also been provided by Dales Engineering and another local company.

The pair added: “We would like to thank Buchan Radio for allowing us to take over the station for the day.