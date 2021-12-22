Peterhead FC's first and current managers promote club's history handbook

Colin Grant and Jim McInally with the Peterhead FC history handbook.

Blue Toon legend Colin Grant compiled ‘An Illustrated History of Peterhead FC 1891-2021’.

While still a Peterhead player, Colin became the club’s first manager, the team having previously been picked by a committee, and also went on to serve as chairman.

Now a club ambassador, looking after the ball sponsors on match days at Balmoor, Colin was joined by current team manager Jim McInally, who was more than happy to promote the book.

Colin put the book together during lockdown, completing it in October this year.

It includes stories on more than 30 people who have strong connections with the club – managers, directors, match day helpers and various stalwarts.

It covers the Peterhead’s many successes in Highland League competitions, including Aberdeenshire Cup successes, their five times lifting the Highland League Cup, their six triumphs in the Qualifying Cup and the six Highland League Championship titles.

And, following their successful application to join the Scottish League, their two League 2 Championship titles are included in the book.

Colin has also written about the move from Recreation Park to Balmoor Stadium, and the club’s successful application to enter the Scottish League.

Profits from the book are being donated to two charities – Alzheimer Scotland and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Alzheimer Scotland is Scotland’s national dementia charity and aims to make sure nobody faces dementia alone, providing support and information to people with dementia, their carers and families, as well as funding vital dementia research.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was founded by Doddie Weir, one of Scotland’s most recognisable rugby players, who suffers from Motor Neurone Disease and is driven to help fellow sufferers and seek ways to further research into this, as yet, incurable disease.