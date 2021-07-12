Peterhead Drummers Corner project is delayed due to impacts of Covid-19

An artist’s impression of the final design of the public realm project at Drummers Corner.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that there will be a slight delay to completion of its town centre project.

While work is still progressing to fulfil the innovative design in the heart of the town centre, the construction has been impacted by Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions, similar to many other projects both locally and across the country.

National material shortages – compounded by some self-isolation cases among the contractor workforce – has unfortunately pushed the anticipated July completion date back.

The new ‘drum’ roof, designed by TGP Landscape Architects, is taking shape.

Councillor Norman Smith, chair of Buchan Area Committee, said: “Works are progressing and it is really exciting to see the drum roof coming on.

"While we are disappointed that the project won’t be finished for Peterhead Scottish Week, an events group has also now been set up and will create lots of interest in Drummers Corner once the project is complete.”

However, in more positive news, the first pictures have emerged of the new ‘drum’ roof taking shape, which was designed by TGP Landscape Architects as part of the wider space improvements which will include new lighting, seating and electrical points.

The next stages of the development are to pour the final concrete in the bases of the drum structure, re-map electrical wiring and continue fabrication of the drum structure for delivery to site.

Meanwhile, visual artist Fergus Dunnet has created some stunning Peterhead-inspired glass artwork for the new public seating and glass panels on the new drum.

The bench panel designs use boats from different periods in our port’s rich history to explore the experience of living by the sea and the incredible endeavour of the people of Peterhead.

Construction work on the public realm project got underway in March this year after the upgrade Drummers Corner was identified as a priority project as part of the Choose Peterhead initiative.