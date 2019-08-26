Peterhead Decides on improvements for the local community

Residents of the Blue Toon are being asked to choose how £20,000 should be spent on local improvements.

Peterhead Decides is an initiative giving the public the opportunity to directly decide how public money is used to improve the Peterhead area.

A shortlist of projects has been identified following the submission of suggested projects by a range of individuals and community groups.

The project is a being overseen by a partnership between Aberdeenshire Council and Peterhead Community Council as part of a pilot Community Choices process, whereby local people come together to decide how public money should be spent in their communities.

Community Choices is a form of participatory budgeting which enables the active participation of community voices in local financial decision making.

Ideas are initially generated about how money should be spent before submissions are developed into projects.

The town then decide on its favoured projects and the ideas with the most support are implemented.

With the first two stages already complete, the Peterhead public is now being asked to vote on the shortlisted ideas to decide how Aberdeenshire Council should work with the local community to improve the local area.

The most popular projects following the public vote will be implemented.

Voting opens tomorrow (Tuesday) and will close at midnight on Sunday, September 15. Anyone who lives, works or volunteers in Peterhead is eligible to vote and results will be published by Tuesday, September 17.

Residents can vote online or can complete a ballot paper available at Peterhead Library, Buchan House or Peterhead Community centre. During the voting period, project volunteers will also be out and about at various locations providing additional opportunities for local folk to participate.

Lisa Buchan, chair of Peterhead Community Council said: “We have worked closely with Aberdeenshire Council during this pilot process.

“I am very pleased by the variety of the ideas that have come forward and I would encourage anyone interested to give their support to their favored ideas to make their vote count. I am especially pleased that a number of local groups have suggested ideas which will involve partnerships with local groups and the council to improve the local area. Community choices is about allowing people and communities to decide what matters most to them and how public money be used best.”

Buchan Area Committee chair Councillor Norman Smith said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the people who live here to decide directly how funds are spent locally and I’m looking forward to seeing the community engage with the voting process.

“As a pilot process and one of the first tests of mainstream community choices in Aberdeenshire, learning from the Peterhead process will help develop future approaches for the region.

“We hope the process will encourage more people to become involved in the local community and we can work with them in the future to make positive change happen.”

Votes can be cast by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Peterhead1 Forms can also be collected from Peterhead Community Centre, Peterhead Library and Buchan House, or are available by contacting communitychoices@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or calling 01467 538029.

The projects are as follows:

£3,000 - In partnership with Peterhead Civic Pride, develop Landale Gardens to provide a sensory garden with a seating area, develop the middle area of gardens to grow instant impact shrubs and provide more seating and raised beds

£500 - In collaboration with Peterhead Men’s Shed, build bespoke planters for areas of the town adopted by Peterhead Civic Pride

£10,000 - Installation of a traffic island on West Road Peterhead to aid pedestrian crossing at Strawberry Bank

£3,000 - Plant new bulbs and wildflowers along the path of the River Ugie towards the main town and improve the pathway

£1,000 - Plant and maintain bulbs and wildflowers in the ground beside the library to attract bees and butterflies

£4,500 - Plant Sycamore trees at the entrance of Peterhead (from the access to the water works) down South Road to Links Terrace

£6,000 - Additional seating area (gabion bench style) for Eden Park, Links and the Lido

£2,000 - In collaboration with the Royal British Legion Scotland (Peterhead Branch) add additional seating and planters for the Commonwealth Memorial Site