Peterhead couple celebrate Diamond Wedding

Peterhead couple Peter and Ella Waudby celebrated their Diamond Anniversary recently.

Many of their four children, 11 grandchildren and 12 grandchildren joined them to celebrate their big day.

In 1959, Ella, whose family originate from Peterhead, met Peter in Hull whilst he was working within the fishing industry. After a whirlwind romance they were engaged six weeks later and married within the year.

When the fishing industry declined in Hull, Peter found empoyment in Peterhead working on the supplies boats and in 1977 the family moved to the town.

To mark their 60 years of marriage, Peter and Ella received a congratulatory card from the Queen and gifts from the Provost and councillors of Aberdeenshire Council.

Councillor Alan Fakley, who presented the gifts on behalf of Provost and a friend of Mr Waudby, said It was a great privilege to join Mr and Mrs Waudby on their big day.