Peterhead Community Council seeks new members

Nominations are being sought to fill four vacancies on Peterhead Community Council.

Completed forms must be returned to the Returning Officer by 4pm on Friday, May 24.

An election will take place on Tuesday, June 11, from 6–8pm in Buchan House, St Peter Street, Peterhead, but this will only be held if the number of nominees received outnumber the roles available on the Community Council.

The community council’s AGM is due to take place on Wednesday, June 19 at 7pm in Buchan House, St Peter Street, Peterhead.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of Peterhead Community Council should collect a nomination form that are available by contacting Returning Officer Chris White at Buchan House,St Peter Street, Peterhead or email peterheadcommunitycouncil@outlook.com.

For digital copies of nomination forms or advice, email buchan@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01467 537634.

Further information on community councils, including the Aberdeenshire Community Council Handbook, can be found here.