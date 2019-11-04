Peterhead cinema opening delayed

The major redevelopment works at the Gala Bingo site on Marischal Street, Peterhead have been subject to an unexpected delay the cinema operator confirmed.

Initially scheduled to open in time for Christmas the scheme will now not open until early 2020.

Brian Gilligan from The Arc Cinema said “Since we announced the opening we have been delighted with the positive and warm response that we have had.

"Clearly Peterhead is looking forward to getting its new cinema and this makes it particularly difficult to have to explain that due to unforeseen delays with the building programme we will now not be able to open until early in 2020”

The Irish cinema operator, The Arc Cinema, is investing £2 million in converting the bingo hall into a state-of-the-art, five-screen cinema that is due to open for business in December of this year

The development of the scheme has been assisted by Aberdeenshire County Council with a £200,000 cash injection from their Property Investment Fund.

The cinema will have 422 luxury leather armchair seats, digital laser projection with 3D capability and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound including the Fidelio system for the hard of hearing.

Access for all is key to The Arc Cinema’s offer – all five screens are wheelchair accessible and there will be subtitled screenings, kids’ clubs and parents and baby screenings.