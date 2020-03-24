Peterhead church service goes online

A Peterhead church has started streaming its morning services for all those who want to join them.

Following the UK government’s announcement to step up measures to fight the COVID-10 pandemic Apex Church decided to gather together online for its regular Sunday service.

It's first broadcast on Sunday proved to be a huge success and now, with more severe movement restrictions in place, it is hoped that many more will tune in for the weekly service.

Senior Pastor Neil Cameron said, “Now more than ever we are reminded that Church isn’t about a building, but the people wherever we are.”

Apex has recorded a worship service which is to be premiered at 11am each Sunday morning. The service will feature worship music by Apex Band, and an encouraging talk from Pastor Neil.

During this uncertain time Apex is aware that there are many people who will be anxious or alone and in need of hope and community. To respond to this need Pastor Neil added: “Church online provides an exciting opportunity for a fresh expression of church and allows for people to remain connected during this time of distancing.

"Although, we have been encouraged to distance ourselves from one another physically, we do not need to socially or spiritually disconnect.”

Everyone will be able to access the service on Apex’s Facebook page or YouTube channel at 11am on Sunday morning.