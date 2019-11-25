Peterhead church outreach group's gift to charity

Community Works, a recently formed outreach group, part of Apex Church in Peterhead, has handed over a cheque for £1500 to Marie Curie.

The group sold barbecued kippers and yellow fish during Peterhead’s Seafood Festival in order to raise the magnificent sum of money.

The group has expressed its thanks to the people of Peterhead for their generosity and to all those who contributed towards the cause and helped raise such a large amount.

The team’s purpose is to build and serve the community and it has already made several donations to worthwhile causes in the local area.

Recently, a presentation took place at Apex Church which featured local Marie Curie volunteers who thanked the Community Works team members.

The Marie Curie volunteers also announced that they had raised a further £700 on the same day by holding a guess the daffodil bottle and other fun activities.

Commenting on the donation, Apex Church senior pastor, Neil Cameron, said: “Apex Church is a life-giving church in the heart of our community.

“Community works is an expression of our desire to serve and be a blessing to the local people of Peterhead.

“We appreciate local Marie Curie nurses who provide care for people and families who are walking through a difficult season.

“It is our joy to be able to support their valuable work and help them continue their work of caring for people within our local community.” he added.