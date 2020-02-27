Peterhead church lends a helping hand to ARCHIE

Apex Church in Peterhead recently presented The ARCHIE Foundation with a cheque for £4300.

During the church’s Christmas Celebration event in December a special offering was received for ARCHIE to support the charity’s ongoing work.

The ARCHIE Foundation is a charity that makes the difference for local sick children when they are in hospital or require long-term medical treatment.

Every year, the charity impacts the lives of around 200,000 children and their families, with all funds going towards making the experience of being in hospital as good as it can possibly be for children and young people.

Many families in the area have benefit from The ARCHIE Foundation.

Commenting on the donation, Apex Church Pastor, Neil Cameron, said: “ARCHIE is a wonderful organisation that helps to share hope to patients and their families as they go through a difficult circumstance.

“It is our delight to help to support the ongoing work of ARCHIE and I am sure many more in our community will benefit from their care and support.”

Chloe Jackson of The ARCHIE Foundation said: “We are extremely grateful for the tremendous fundraising efforts of the Apex Church group.

“This wonderful fundraising will enable to The ARCHIE Foundation to continue supporting local sick children and their families. Thank you!”

The ARCHIE Foundation is the official charity of Royal Aberdeen Childrens Hospital.

For further information on how you can also support The ARCHIE Foundation visit www.archie.org