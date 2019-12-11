Peterhead church gets set for three sell-out Christmas celebrations

Preparations are underway at Peterhead's Apex Church for this year’s three Christmas Celebration services.

After last year’s sell out performances, tickets for this weekend’s event are now at full capacity too.

Apex Church will host its annual Christmas Celebration services on Sunday, December 15. The services will take place at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

More than 1200 people from the local community will attend “Joy”, Christmas Celebration, a special Christmas production. The event will not only feature traditional congregational singing of classic Christmas carols but also singers who will perform Christmas songs. The night will also include a creative production and a festive musical instrumental piece featuring local musicians.

At last year’s carol services there was a full house and to keep up with demand the church will host three services again.

Senior Pastor Neil Cameron explains: “Last year’s Carols by Candlelight was a tremendous success and it was great to see so many people from our community celebrating Christmas together.

“The service features a mix of a traditional carol service and contemporary expression of the Christmas story. Those who are taking part have been working hard to ensure this is the best Christmas production yet.”

In 2018 during all our carol services a special offering was received for Friends of Anchor. This year a special offering will be received for the ARCHIE Foundation.

The ARCHIE Foundation is a charity that makes the difference for local sick children when they are in hospital or require long-term medical treatment. They aim to provide specialist equipment, support families, create amazing hospital environments, enhance staff training, buy toys, fund research and provide specialist staff. Many children and families in the area have benefit from the services, equipment and care staff whom are supported by The ARCHIE Foundation.

All tickets have now been claimed for all services and there is a substantial waiting list.