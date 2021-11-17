Peterhead care home holds charity raffles

Macmillan Cancer Nurse Carol Thornton accepts the donation from Allandale Care Home.

This year, though, due to Covid-19 restrictions, this wasn’t possible – but that didn’t stop the care home’s fundraising efforts.

Two raffles were held instead, raising £276. The first raffle was for a sweet hamper and alcohol, and the prize in the second one was a Peterhead Football Club hospitality voucher for two people.

The home would like to thank those who donated a raffle prizes and everyone who bought tickets.