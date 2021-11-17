Peterhead care home holds charity raffles
Allandale House Care Home usually supports Macmillan Cancer Research by holding a fundraising afternoon tea every October.
This year, though, due to Covid-19 restrictions, this wasn’t possible – but that didn’t stop the care home’s fundraising efforts.
Two raffles were held instead, raising £276. The first raffle was for a sweet hamper and alcohol, and the prize in the second one was a Peterhead Football Club hospitality voucher for two people.
The home would like to thank those who donated a raffle prizes and everyone who bought tickets.
Macmillan Cancer nurse Carol Thornton was presented with the donation by Kelly O’Brien and manager Sarah Wright, and service users Ina Scott and Ian Forbes.